Victoria Gutsy Walk goes virtual in support of Crohn’s and colitis patients

The 25th annual Crohn’s and Colitis Canada Victoria Gutsy Walk is going virtual in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Like many 2020 events, the Crohn’s and Colitis Canada Gutsy Walk will take place virtually.

In a typical year, the annual fundraising walk brings hundreds to Gorge Park in an effort to raise awareness and money for people impacted by inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), but for the 25th year – marked by the physical distancing orders of COVID-19 – organizers are encouraging people to participate online. Participants can walk anywhere they want and share their experiences by posting videos and photos and tagging @getgutsycanada and using the hashtag #GutsyWalk. The virtual Gutsy Walk takes place Aug. 23.

READ ALSO: Walk brings support to those with Crohn’s and colitis

The annual event has been raising money for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada since 1996, raking in more than $45 million for the organization’s research and patient programs.

IBD are characterized by inflammation of the digestive track or gut, causing abdominal pain, cramping, gas, bloating, fatigue, frequent and urgent bowel movements, internal bleeding and weight loss.

More than 270,000 people suffer from inflammatory bowel diseases in Canada, with someone new receiving a diagnosis almost every hour. According to Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, more than 400,000 Canadians are expected to have one of the chronic bowel diseases by the year 2030.

For more information on Crohn’s and Colitis Canada and Victoria’s virtual Gutsy Walk, visit the group’s Facebook page.

Donations are accepted online at GutsyWalk.ca.

