Victoria HarbourCats launch first-ever online hot stove

Talk baseball, 2020 season and more with players, coaches and owners of team

The Victoria HarbourCats club hosts its first online hot stove to talk baseball, the 2020 season and more with players, coaches and owners of the team. (Provided by Victoria HarbourCats)

The Victoria HarbourCats club hosts its first online hot stove on Wednesday, giving fans a chance to talk to baseball to the team’s owners, staff coaches and players.

READ ALSO: Gordon Head kid keeps career focus during pandemic

People can log onto the call through the Zoom conference call app on April 22 at 6 p.m.

“We will gather together to chat baseball, the 2002 West Coast League Season and of course some of the things we are doing to prepare ourselves for the season while we wait for the world to get back to normal,” reads a statement from the HarbourCats.

READ ALSO: Royals fans encouraged to keep tickets to cancelled games for next year’s season

The call is limited to 100 participants. Log on at https://zoom.us/j/91515113104?pwd=NDlzNCtiYktDWUNRZjJnaWNmQmJxQT09. Use meeting ID 915 1511 3104 and password 005440.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusVictoria HarbourCats