Victoria HarbourCats launch first-ever online hot stove

The Victoria HarbourCats club hosts its first online hot stove on Wednesday, giving fans a chance to talk to baseball to the team’s owners, staff coaches and players.
People can log onto the call through the Zoom conference call app on April 22 at 6 p.m.
“We will gather together to chat baseball, the 2002 West Coast League Season and of course some of the things we are doing to prepare ourselves for the season while we wait for the world to get back to normal,” reads a statement from the HarbourCats.
The call is limited to 100 participants. Log on at https://zoom.us/j/91515113104?pwd=NDlzNCtiYktDWUNRZjJnaWNmQmJxQT09. Use meeting ID 915 1511 3104 and password 005440.
