HarbourCats players celebrate winning the North Division Championship Series in 2019. (Christian J. Stewart/File Photo)

HarbourCats players celebrate winning the North Division Championship Series in 2019. (Christian J. Stewart/File Photo)

Victoria HarbourCats locked out of team Facebook page

Management hires legal team to solve issue

After nearly two months without the use of its Facebook page, the Victoria HarbourCats baseball club has hired legal help to solve the question of why it was shut down.

Facebook first “unpublished” the team’s Facebook page in February with no explanation other than for “violating community standards,” said HarbourCats assistant general manager Christian Stewart. It took until May to convince Facebook to reinstate the page, almost three months to the day.

It was already hard enough on the HarbourCats and all West Coast League baseball teams that they had to suspend the season due to the coronavirus, Stewart said.

READ ALSO: New HarbourCats baseball club to claw their way into Victoria sports scene

READ MORE: HarbourCats roll back to 2018 prices for 2021 tickets

Then on Labour Day it was unpublished again and remains that way.

The club is still waiting on specifics as to why the page was unpublished. In doing so, the HarbourCats hired a legal team that sent a letter to Facebook dated Oct. 15. As of Monday, they had yet to hear back.

“It’s frustrating for us,” Stewart said. “We had organically grown the Facebook page up to 10,000 followers. It’s a key tool to communicate with our fans during an important time, it’s our primary way to communicate with fans.”

The club has a passionate base of older folks who aren’t on Twitter or Instagram who enjoy interacting with the team, added Stewart.

“All we know of from Labour Day is that I posted an update, ‘Happy Labour Day, our office will be closed,’ and another post with the Prince of Whales whale watching. Later that day we were notified that we violated Facebook terms.”

The only explanation the HarbourCats have received from Facebook is that someone who is an “administrator” for the page had been “spamming someone” using the HarbourCats account to do that.

It was suggested by Facebook that posts were “tricking people” into liking the page, Stewart said.

However, neither the general manager Jim Swanson nor Stewart have been able to figure out who was posting or what the infringing posts are.

READ ALSO: HarbourCats van ticketed for parking at Braefoot Park

“We are at a loss to know who it is,” Stewart said. ‘Our best guess is there’s some legacy post that’s being flagged from the past, perhaps five or six years ago, that’s resulting in our page being shut down. They won’t tell us who the administrator is, what the post is, so we’re looking into legal action.”

The club could start a new page but after growing the existing page to 10,000 followers they are not interested in starting over, Stewart said.

“There was no warning about any posts or anything, just a complete shut down of the page. It is possible someone reported us, but we don’t know.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MacGregor introduces bill to address freighter anchorages along the South Coast

Just Posted

HarbourCats players celebrate winning the North Division Championship Series in 2019. (Christian J. Stewart/File Photo)
Victoria HarbourCats locked out of team Facebook page

Management hires legal team to solve issue

Leila Bui with her parents Tuan Bui (left) and Kairry Nguyen at the end of the trial that found Tanessa Nikirk guilty of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Nikirk is back in court for her sentencing hearing. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATED: Court hears letter from driver convicted of hitting Saanich girl

Leila Bui has been in a non-responsive state since she was hit in 2017

VicPD and B.C. Conservation Officer Service teamed up to free two bucks who were entangled in a fishing net and dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them. (VicPD)
VIDEO: Victoria police, B.C. Conservation help two bucks caught in one fishing net

Bucks were also dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them

Victoria police are looking for high-risk offender Douglas McPherson. (Courtesy of VicPD)
UPDATED: Victoria police arrest high-risk parolee with history of bank robbery

Citizen alerts cops after spotting parolee on Pandora Avenue

(Black Press Media file photo)
Police arrest suspect in Saanich liquor store break and enters

Windowpane removal key component in string of thefts

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to California are staying in Richmond, B.C. at a quarantine facility. (BC Wildfire Service file photo)
16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters returning from U.S. test positive for COVID-19

They are all quarantining in Richmond, B.C.

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

Freighter drags anchor towards Boulder Point Oct. 22. It came within 730 metres of the shore, according to maps from the Port of Nanaimo. (Photo submitted)
MacGregor introduces bill to address freighter anchorages along the South Coast

Concerns about the environment, noise, pollution and safety abundant

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Andrew Wilkinson stepping down as B.C. Liberal leader

Will stay on until the next party leader is chosen

Harvesters participating in the extended commercial halibut season will need to land their catch in either Prince Rupert (pictured), Vancouver, or Port Hardy by Dec. 14. (File photo)
B.C.’s commercial halibut season extended three weeks

COVID-19 market disruptions at the root of DFO’s decision

Campbell River's new hospital, July 2018
Nurse diverts opiates and falsifies records at Campbell River Hospital

Nurse facing disciplinary action for moving opiates out of the hospital

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
Nanaimo RCMP vehicle spray-painted while officer investigates spray-painting incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

Most Read