Victoria Health Show welcomes former CFL pro Tommy Europe

Fitness trainer led workout and talk on keeping New Year’s fitness resolutions

There was a little something for everyone this weekend at the Victoria Health Show, with over 100 vendors exhibiting everything from organic food to botanicals to resources for mental health and fitness.

Former CFL player turned trainer/motivational speaker Tommy Europe spent the weekend leading his “sweat and shred” workout Saturday, and hosted a talk Sunday on how to maintain health focused New Year’s resolutions as part of his work with Sierra Sil.

Europe turned to the natural supplement for joint relief after 11 seasons playing with the BC Lions, Montreal Alouettes and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“In my world there was lots of anti-inflammatories, lots of painkillers, and obviously they’re not the best for your liver, or for your health,” says Europe, who has spent the last decade as the spokesperson for the Vancouver-based company.

During the talk Europe introduced people to different ideas for rebooting their resolutions as well as simple solutions to improve their fitness and overall health. Consistency is key, Europe told the audience, because when it comes to health, there’s no quick fix.

With so many companies and new products continually hitting the market, Europe says health shows like the one this weekend in Victoria are a great place to come and check out what’s new, and test what works best for your goals.

“It’s all about healthy living,” Europe says. “Making [people] happier, healthier, fitter, year after year.”

