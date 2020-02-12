Victoria High was in a hold and secure on Wednesday just before noon. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: Victoria High hold and secure lifted

Greater Victoria School District says ‘all precautions are being taken’

Victoria High was briefly placed under a hold and secure, which was lifted just before noon on Wednesday.

Around 11:40 a.m., the Greater Victoria School District sent out a tweet saying the high school was in a hold and secure “due to a threatening incident in the local community.”

At 11:58 a.m., SD61 updated community members saying the hold and secure was lifted. A reply to a comment on Facebook from the District said there are no reported injuries and that “all precautions are being taken.”

More to come.

READ ALSO: Hold and secure protocol implemented at Vancouver Island school after report of weapons-related incident

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman dead in Port Hardy apartment fire

Just Posted

UPDATE: Victoria High hold and secure lifted

Greater Victoria School District says ‘all precautions are being taken’

Victoria councillor calls VicPD allegations of assault at downtown protest ‘fake news’

Coun. Ben Isitt says VicPD is trying to ‘discredit Indigenous youth’

Students struck with scarlet fever in Saanich School District

Scarlet fever is described as strep throat with a rash

Protesters pack up from BC Legislature

People camped at the legislature for six days in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

West Shore RCMP identify suspect in credit card theft after public plea for help

Incident took place at Petro Canada station on Jan. 27

Coastal GasLink blockades a ‘dress rehearsal’ for future project fights: Kenney

He said the protests are not about Indigenous rights

POLL: Have the disruptions caused by the recent protests made you more likely to support their cause?

If you live in Greater Victoria, it’s been pretty hard to miss… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Woman dead in Port Hardy apartment fire

Emergency Support Services helping out others who were displaced in early morning blaze

Sooke faces big playoff test against Vic High

Winner advances to Island finals

B.C. government policies ‘threaten’ construction industry, contractor survey suggests

ICBA survey found 53 per cent of contractors think government is on wrong track

B.C. cub that woke too early from winter slumber now in care of sanctuary

Yearling was taken to Northern Lights Wildlife Society in northern B.C.

Ex-B.C. principal busted by Creep Catchers faces disciplinary hearing

Charges dropped against Jason Obert in 2017, now the decoy who nabbed him set to testify at hearing

Alaska man wins 1,000 mile Yukon sled dog race

This is the Alaskan musher’s second consecutive win

Most Read