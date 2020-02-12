UPDATE: Victoria High hold and secure lifted

Greater Victoria School District says ‘all precautions are being taken’

Victoria High was in a hold and secure on Wednesday just before noon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria High was briefly placed under a hold and secure, which was lifted just before noon on Wednesday.

Around 11:40 a.m., the Greater Victoria School District sent out a tweet saying the high school was in a hold and secure “due to a threatening incident in the local community.”

At 11:58 a.m., SD61 updated community members saying the hold and secure was lifted. A reply to a comment on Facebook from the District said there are no reported injuries and that “all precautions are being taken.”

NOTICE: Victoria High is in a hold and secure due to a threatening incident in the local community. More details to follow. #yyj — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) February 12, 2020

