UPDATE: Victoria High hold and secure lifted

Victoria High was briefly placed under a hold and secure, which was lifted just before noon on Wednesday.
Around 11:40 a.m., the Greater Victoria School District sent out a tweet saying the high school was in a hold and secure “due to a threatening incident in the local community.”
At 11:58 a.m., SD61 updated community members saying the hold and secure was lifted. A reply to a comment on Facebook from the District said there are no reported injuries and that “all precautions are being taken.”
More to come.