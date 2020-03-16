Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 11 C. (Matteus O’Connor/Victoria News Staff)

Victoria hits record low -2.6C to start spring break

Arctic airmass sets new lows in nine B.C. regions

It’s a chilly start to spring break in Greater Victoria as the temperature hit a historic low overnight between Sunday and Monday registering -2.6C at Victoria International Airport.

It’s the lowest temperature for March 16 since temperatures have been documented in Victoria dating back to 1914, caused by an arctic air mass enveloping B.C., according to Canada Environment and Climate Change Canada’s weather summaries.

The previous Victoria low was -2.2C set in 1971.

It’s part of a cold snap that also set record lows for Campbell River (-7.5), Powell River (-5.0), Bella Bella (-4.7), Blue River (-20.5), Clinton (-20.0), the Hope Slide (-9.3), Port Hardy (-4.7) and Sechelt (-2.7).

Environment Canada has issued a warmer four-day forecast full of sun with lows of 2C and highs of 13C through to Saturday.

