Victoria honours local First Nations in naming new libary branch

Illustration of the new GVPL branch (front corner), due to open in early 2018 at the intersection of Menzies and Superior streets in the Capital Park project. The new location will be named sxʷeŋ’xʷəŋ taŋ’exw James Bay Branch, jointly using the Lekungen and English names for the traditional name of Victoria’s Inner Harbour. Courtesy Greater Victoria Public Library

The new branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library in James Bay officially has a name, thanks to the Name That Library campaign.

The sxʷeŋ’xʷəŋ taŋ’exw James Bay Branch will open in early spring. Pronounced s-hweng hw-ung tongue-oo-hw, sxʷeŋ’xʷəŋ taŋ’exw is the Lekwungen name for James Bay and was chosen after 157 of the 623 name submissions showed support for a First Nations name.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps expressed appreciation for the community’s participation in the campaign, saying it made for a tough decision.

“With the City’s ongoing work towards reconciliation, and the library being situated on the traditional lands of the Lekwungen people, council felt it was most fitting to name the new branch the Lekwungen name for this area,” Helps said.

The name was decided upon after consulting with the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations, who also jointly put forward suggestions for the branch’s two meeting rooms.

Dr. Elmer “Seniemten” George M.S.M. Community Room will be named for the Songhees elder whose work translating the Douglas Treaties of the mid-1850s into First Nation languages saw him awarded the Meritorious Service Medal from the Governor General of Canada.

“I think sometimes people wait for someone to pass away first before they dedicate a building,” said Chief Andy Thomas of the Esquimalt Nation. “Doing this while Elmer is still alive is a sign of respect and acknowledges his work keeping our language alive.”

And the Mifflin Wistar Gibbs Study Room honours the contributions of the James Bay resident and merchant who, upon becoming the first black person elected to public office in B.C., served as a Victoria city councillor from 1866-69.

Of the GVPL’s 11 branches, four have commemorative names and seven reflect geographic locations. The sxʷeŋ’xʷəŋ taŋ’exw James Bay Branch will be the second branch in Victoria and the 12th in the Greater Victoria Public Library system.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com