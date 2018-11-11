Victoria honours Remembrance Day at legislature, Afghanistan memorial

Organizer planned new ceremony at Quadra and Courtney after noting people came to pay respects at site last year

Generations of Victorians gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 11. (Spencer Pickles/BLACK PRESS)

Remembrance Day ceremonies across the city drew thousands of Victorians to pay their respects to those who members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have served and died in the line of duty.

A sea of poppies donned the jackets of many as this year marks the 100th anniversary since the end of the First World War. Observing those who have fought over the course of a century for the rights and freedoms of Canadians, people gathered on the lawn of the B.C. legislature for an official ceremony at 11 a.m.

A few blocks away, the first Remembrance Day ceremony was observed at the Afghanistan memorial at Quadra and Courtney streets.

Dougal Salmon of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry Association said he decided to hold a ceremony this year after he noted people gathering last Remembrance Day to pay their respects at the site of the memorial, installed last year.

Victorians pay their respects during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 11. (Spencer Pickles/BLACK PRESS)

This year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies mark 100 years since the end of the First World War. (Spencer Pickles/BLACK PRESS)

This year Victorians also gathered at the Afghanistan War Memorial at Quadra and Courtney streets. (Spencer Pickles/BLACK PRESS)