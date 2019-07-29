Victoria Hospitals Foundation raises $1 million for critically needed monitors for kids

At least 3,000 babies are born at the Victoria General Hospital every year, and one in six spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit. The Victoria Hospitals Foundation has launched its first pediatrics-only fundraising initiative in five years with the You are Vital: Pediatrics campaign, which aims to raise $1.8 million for 40 life-saving neonatal and pediatric care monitors. (Victoria Hospitals Foundation photo)

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s campaign “You Are Vital: Pediatrics” has hit a significant milestone, raising $1 million of their $1.8 million goal for 40 new monitors in the neonatal and pediatric intensive care units at the Victoria General Hospital (VGH).

With $800,000 left to raise, the Victoria Hospitals Foundation is seeking more community support. “Over the past two months, we have expressed the critical need for new patient monitors, and our community has responded,” said Avery Broham, acting executive director.

More than 1,000 individuals have supported the campaign through various methods, including rallying the community together for events such as Victoria Wing Fest, KidsRun and events put on by the Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria. The CIBC Wood Gundy’s O’Brien Investment Group matched a $40,000 donation, raising $80,000 to fund two of the critically-needed patient monitors.

“Our supporters are vital, and their generosity is felt everywhere in this community,” Broham said.

According to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, one in eight children treated at VGH spends time in the pediatric intensive care unit every year, which provides intensive care for children up to the age of 17 with severe cardiac and respiratory complications, infections or those involved in tragic accidents. It is one of two such units in the province, taking in patients from the Island and all over the province. The needed monitors continuously monitor a patient’s vital signs such as heart rate, breathing and blood pressure.

The campaign launched on May 8 and aims to complete its goal by the end of August or earlier. Contributions can be made by donating online at victoriahf.ca/vitalkids or by calling 250-519-1750.