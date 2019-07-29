At least 3,000 babies are born at the Victoria General Hospital every year, and one in six spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit. The Victoria Hospitals Foundation has launched its first pediatrics-only fundraising initiative in five years with the You are Vital: Pediatrics campaign, which aims to raise $1.8 million for 40 life-saving neonatal and pediatric care monitors. (Victoria Hospitals Foundation photo)

Victoria Hospitals Foundation raises $1 million for critically needed monitors for kids

$800,000 still needed for Victoria General Hospital’s neonatal, pediatric intensive care units

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s campaign “You Are Vital: Pediatrics” has hit a significant milestone, raising $1 million of their $1.8 million goal for 40 new monitors in the neonatal and pediatric intensive care units at the Victoria General Hospital (VGH).

With $800,000 left to raise, the Victoria Hospitals Foundation is seeking more community support. “Over the past two months, we have expressed the critical need for new patient monitors, and our community has responded,” said Avery Broham, acting executive director.

RELATED: When hospital becomes home: Victoria seven-year-old has spent a third of her life in hospital

More than 1,000 individuals have supported the campaign through various methods, including rallying the community together for events such as Victoria Wing Fest, KidsRun and events put on by the Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria. The CIBC Wood Gundy’s O’Brien Investment Group matched a $40,000 donation, raising $80,000 to fund two of the critically-needed patient monitors.

“Our supporters are vital, and their generosity is felt everywhere in this community,” Broham said.

RELATED: WingFest raises $14,000 for Victoria Hospital Foundation

According to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, one in eight children treated at VGH spends time in the pediatric intensive care unit every year, which provides intensive care for children up to the age of 17 with severe cardiac and respiratory complications, infections or those involved in tragic accidents. It is one of two such units in the province, taking in patients from the Island and all over the province. The needed monitors continuously monitor a patient’s vital signs such as heart rate, breathing and blood pressure.

The campaign launched on May 8 and aims to complete its goal by the end of August or earlier. Contributions can be made by donating online at victoriahf.ca/vitalkids or by calling 250-519-1750.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boy, 6, among victims of California festival shooting
Next story
Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

Just Posted

Riverside Cannabis in Sooke the first licensed pot shop on the West Shore

Licensing process was long and arduous, say owners

Driver caught flicking a joint out the window while speeding through a school zone

The Saanich Police Department gave the driver a series of hefty fines

Victoria swimmer ends Strait attempt early

Late start forces battle with tough currents

Oak Bay, Esquimalt looking for ‘community-minded’ firefighters

Municipalities open joint 2019 firefighter competition, on until September

Central Saanich police see spike in suspicious circumstance calls

Police received 405 calls for service in June, including 21 of suspicious circumstances

RCMP still trying to confirm if men seen in York Landing are B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

Legal challenge to passenger rights bill should be dismissed: Attorney general

As of July 15, passengers can be compensated up to $2,400 if they are bumped from a flight

Chief electoral officer decides to stick with voting day amid religious concerns

Election day falls on Shemini Atzeret, a day on which Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign

Efforts focused on ground attack at Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen

Monday’s suppression efforts will be focused on the ground

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Kijiji Canada cuts ticket option from site as digital issues prove challenging

Kijiji made the move to combat issues that digital tickets have created issues around authenticity

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

Most Read