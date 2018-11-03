Victoria hosts 25-hour game marathon for charity

Nine gamers take on the Extra Life challenge to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network

Nine gamers will be taking on the Extra Life challenge to play games for 25-hours in row.

Victoria-based Enigmatic Events, specialists in live game experiences, will be hosting the marathon at Kwench, to raise funds for BC’s Children Hospital. The Hospital is part of the Children’s Miracle Network that supports the event worldwide.

Children’s Miracle Network raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada.

The challenge requires local volunteers to play games throughout the night. Some are running role-playing campaigns, some are playing video games, and one group intends to play board games for the entire stretch.

The team hoping to see people drop in and join for an hour or more; and donating to the cause while they have fun playing.

The challenge starts Saturday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at Kwench Co-working space, at 843 Fort St.

Members of the public who would like to donate to the cause and learn more can visit the teams Extra Life page.



