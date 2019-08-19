Victoria Humane Society needs volunteers after flood of puppies and kittens

Pregnant cats, dogs and their litters are in need of foster care

The Victoria Humane Society is inundated with puppies and kittens (Facebook/ Victoria Humane Society)

The Victoria Humane Society has had a “ruff” time lately – with an influx of pregnant dogs and cats.

As a result, the society has 60 puppies on its hands, with three more pregnant dogs expected to deliver a litter any time soon.

The tricky part, said executive director Penny Stone, is finding a foster home for pregnant dogs because expecting mothers don’t want other dogs around.

“Basically we need someone who loves animals, who doesn’t have animals around,” Stone said. “Or at least someone who can keep the dogs separated.”

Foster families don’t need experience in delivery either.

“It’s sometimes better if they have no knowledge about labour, because people tend to panic,” Stone said. “We’ll talk you through it or come on over if you need help.”

Most of the time, Stone said, dogs and cats deliver babies easily on their own.

Of the six litters already born most already have a foster home, though Stone added more foster homes are always needed.

Litters, she added, can hopefully stay together and in this case it’s best if volunteers have a dog of their own, especially for puppies who have been separated from their moms.

“If people have a dog it’s good, because it can teach the puppies things,” she said. Approximately half of the puppies in care have been separated from their mom.

If the puppy pandemic isn’t enough, the Victoria Humane Society is also being flooded with cats and kittens.

“I had four messages on my phone this morning from people saying they wanted to surrender a pregnant cat,” Stone said.

Anyone interested in volunteering as a foster home for the Victoria Humane Society can head to victoriahumanesociety.com/

