The Victoria Humane Society is inundated with puppies and kittens (Facebook/ Victoria Humane Society)

Victoria Humane Society needs volunteers after flood of puppies and kittens

Pregnant cats, dogs and their litters are in need of foster care

The Victoria Humane Society has had a “ruff” time lately – with an influx of pregnant dogs and cats.

As a result, the society has 60 puppies on its hands, with three more pregnant dogs expected to deliver a litter any time soon.

The tricky part, said executive director Penny Stone, is finding a foster home for pregnant dogs because expecting mothers don’t want other dogs around.

“Basically we need someone who loves animals, who doesn’t have animals around,” Stone said. “Or at least someone who can keep the dogs separated.”

Foster families don’t need experience in delivery either.

ALSO READ: 51 cats and dogs surrendered to the Victoria Humane Society last week

“It’s sometimes better if they have no knowledge about labour, because people tend to panic,” Stone said. “We’ll talk you through it or come on over if you need help.”

Most of the time, Stone said, dogs and cats deliver babies easily on their own.

Of the six litters already born most already have a foster home, though Stone added more foster homes are always needed.

Litters, she added, can hopefully stay together and in this case it’s best if volunteers have a dog of their own, especially for puppies who have been separated from their moms.

ALSO READ: Victoria Humane Society in desperate need of a home

“If people have a dog it’s good, because it can teach the puppies things,” she said. Approximately half of the puppies in care have been separated from their mom.

If the puppy pandemic isn’t enough, the Victoria Humane Society is also being flooded with cats and kittens.

“I had four messages on my phone this morning from people saying they wanted to surrender a pregnant cat,” Stone said.

Anyone interested in volunteering as a foster home for the Victoria Humane Society can head to victoriahumanesociety.com/

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

 

The Victoria Humane Society is inundated with puppies and kittens (Facebook/ Victoria Humane Society)

Previous story
Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Just Posted

Victoria Humane Society needs volunteers after flood of puppies and kittens

Pregnant cats, dogs and their litters are in need of foster care

Stem cell donor with rare genetic makeup needed to save Saanich man after cancer returns

Jeremy Chow is half Canton Chinese, half British and needs a donor with a similar ethnic background

Victoria Police seek witnesses after cyclist tripped up by tow strap between vehicles

The collision happened on Aug. 18 at Oswego and Belleville streets

PHOTOS: Hundreds of family members, friends welcome home HMSC Regina

The ship was deployed on Feb. 6

Police identify man found dead in Saanich, seek his backpack and shoes

Investigators seek shoes, backpack that Andrew Michael Sidor was seen wearing

Disney Plus to launch in Canada in November

Analysts say latest streaming service may escalate cord cutting

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Telus to credit email customers affected by fifth day of outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Police seek tips in 2015 death of Island teen Brown

Four years has passed since the body of Penelakut Island woman was discovered

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Most Read