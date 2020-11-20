A new van for the Victoria Humane Society could mean at least 1,000 more animals can be helped this year. (Victoria Humane Society)

Victoria Humane Society’s new rescue vehicle allows for thousand more animals to be helped

In first week of use, new van transported 200 cats and dogs

While the holidays are still weeks away, the Victoria Humane Society (VHS) has already had its wish come true.

The VHS received a “game-changing” donation.

Made possible by a $50,000 grant from Bosley’s by Pet Valu, a new rescue vehicle will enable the VHS to safely transport animals in need from rural remote communities and rescue partners across the province to loving homes in Victoria and surrounding communities.

“Having a safe, reliable vehicle will enable us to drive further across B.C. and into other provinces to help even more animals. It is possible that we may be able to help close to a thousand more animals than previous years,” said Penny Stone, executive director of VHS.

The new vehicle is a brand new 2020 Ford Transit cargo van with a high roof and all-wheel drive. The raised roof enables VHS volunteers to more quickly and comfortably unload.

Having all-wheel drive means VHS can travel to northern regions, remote areas and other provinces that have harsher and more unpredictable climates.

In the first week of use, the vehicle easily completed four transfers, bringing 200 cats and dogs to the facility.

Stone said that transporting rescue animals is an extremely stressful experience for the pets and the van’s quiet, smooth ride helps minimize the stress.

 

