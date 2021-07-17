Victoria immigrant and refugee group combats racism with bystander training

The Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society received funding for the initiative from the Victoria Foundation and through its own Resilience BC Hub. (Courtesy VIRCS)

The Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society (VIRCS) will offer bystander training in the fall and winter in response to instances of racism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Building Resilient Communities for All initiative will provide community anti-racism training and recorded lessons on how to respond to hate crimes, hate speech, racial discrimination and microaggressions.

A $20,000 grant was received from the Victoria Foundation’s Community Recovery Program, via the society’s Resilience BC anti-racism program. All the funds will be spent locally in hopes of fostering more inclusive and equitable communities.

“COVID-19 has disproportionately affected vulnerable, racialized communities,” said Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson in a statement. “The work of the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Hub in addressing racism and hate in communities comes at a crucial time in our society.”

“The Hub is dedicated to providing leadership, knowledge, support and action towards an anti-racist, equitable and just society,” added VIRCS board president Osaro Ezomo.

To learn about the provincially-funded Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network, visit resiliencebc.ca.

