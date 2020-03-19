A spokesperson for Victoria International Airport says it is still assessing the border closure between Canada and the United States. (Black Press Media File)

Victoria International Airport still grappling with border closure

Canada and the United States agree to end non-essential travel

A spokesperson for Victoria International Airport says it is still assessing what COVID-19-caused closure of the U.S.-Canada border means for the airport.

“We are still trying to actually figure out how it will impact,” said Rod Hunchak, director of business development and community relations Wednesday (March 18) afternoon. “We expect Alsaka Airlines to be evaluating what that actually means and letting us know. We currently don’t have any information on how they are going to be managing that circumstance.”

Hunchak made those comments after Canada and the United States agreed by “mutual consent” to close the border to non-essential travel.

“Travellers will no longer be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

RELATED: Canada-U.S. border closing to non-essential travel

RELATED: New travel measures won’t impact schedule at Victoria International Airport

The announcement does not impact trade.

When asked when he would anticipate to hear from Alaska, Hunchak said it could be any time. “Certainly, we would anticipate in the next couple of days to know what will happen with Alaska here in Victoria,” he said.

Depending on the day of the week, Alaska Airlines flies about three times a day to Seattle, said Hunchak. “But it’s pretty volatile right now,” he said.

According to the airport’s website, an Alaska Airlines flights departed at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A flight scheduled to leave Victoria at 6 a.m. Thursday shows as cancelled, while two flights scheduled for Thursday afternoon show as being on schedule.

Hunchak said he was not aware of the route being impacted by COVID-19 prior to Wednesday, aside from flying with fewer passengers. “Up until today, there wasn’t anything specific to travel from or to the United States. Certainly today and onwards, they are going to be impacts. We just don’t have a clear understanding of what that means.”

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Signs of spring sprout in Victoria
Next story
‘Everybody’s in the same boat’: Tourism operators starting to see COVID-19 cancellations

Just Posted

Signs of spring sprout in Victoria

Spring officially starts March 19

Victoria Quarantunes playlist encourages support for struggling artists

Victoria brewpub creates local playlist after restaurant closes in response to COVID-19

Victoria International Airport still grappling with border closure

Canada and the United States agree to end non-essential travel

Greater Victoria fire departments restrict duties in light of COVID-19

Fire inspections, education seminars and more cancelled to limit exposure to coronavirus

Kimberly Proctor’s killers eligible for parole on 10th anniversary of Langford teen’s death

Proctor’s aunt says murder is ‘like a disease, a festering mass of emotion’

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

To mark the first day of spring, take this short 10-question quiz

March 18 Lotto 6/49 draw produces third Vancouver Island millionaire in the past two weeks

Ticket purchased on the North Island wins $1 million

‘Everybody’s in the same boat’: Tourism operators starting to see COVID-19 cancellations

Destination BC implementing multi-phased emergency management and recovery marketing plans

Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at Ladysmith Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club recommends staff and families follow provincial guidelines

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel restrictions from COVID-19

COVID-19: Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort implements full closure

Wickaninnish Inn temporarily closes its doors to new arrivals and The Cabins closes for 30 days.

Most Read