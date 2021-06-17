Victoria intersection traffic returns to normal after protester blocked roadway

A person in a motorized wheelchair was blocking the intersection at Fort and Douglas Streets

Emergency health services treated a person after they were blocking traffic at the intersection of Fort and Douglas Streets on June 17. (Evert Lindquist/ News Staff)

The intersection at Fort and Douglas Streets has fully reopened after a protest where a person in a motorized wheelchair was blocking traffic around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Victoria police said they were able to direct traffic while negotiating an end to the incident as the person was moved from the roadway. The person was also assessed by emergency health services at the scene.

Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, BC Transit said the protest caused detours for northbound buses and riders could expect extra travel time. The buses returned to their regular schedule around 4:20 p.m.

#YYJ #RiderAlert – Detour for all North Bound buses on Douglas St. has ended. Buses are back on regular schedule, thanks for your patience! — BC Transit – Victoria (@victoriatransit) June 17, 2021

#YYJ #RiderAlert – due to a public protest on Douglas at Fort all North Bound buses will detour from Douglas, R-Burdett, L-Blanshard then either L-Yates R Douglas to regular route or R-Fort depending on route. Please plan extra travel time, and thanks for your patience! — BC Transit – Victoria (@victoriatransit) June 17, 2021

READ: Special Ops exercise brings influx of helicopters to Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD