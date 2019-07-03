Victoria has jumped on board with an Inter-Community Business License (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria jumps on board with an Island-wide business licence initiative

Up to 24 municipalities may join the Inter-Community Business Licence program

Mobile business owners will now have the opportunity to apply for a single business licence to cover dozens of municipalities.

The City of Victoria jumped on board with an Inter-Community Business License (ICBL) program with aims to reduce time and costs for local and regional businesses.

So far several other municipalities have passed this type of licence, including Duncan, Esquimalt, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan, Nanaimo, North Cowichan, Parksville and Sooke. The eventual aim is to have 24 partnering municipalities, including all 13 in the Capital Region.

In a release issued by the City of Victoria it was stated that mobile businesses are not required to be within a participating local government; this means that non-participatory communities such as the Esquimalt and Songhees Nations may also be eligible for the license.

However, any business that is located within a participating municipality will need to apply for its license there.

The new ICBL is available now in Victoria for a fee of $170.

For more information you can visit victoria.ca/businesslicenses

