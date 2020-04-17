Members of the Fallingwater team are offering free services to health care workers so they have something “positive to come home to at the end of their long shifts.” (Provided by Fallingwater Property Service)

Victoria landscape company digs deep for health care workers during pandemic

Fallingwater Property Service is offering free help for health care workers

A Victoria landscaping company is offering help to health care workers to support flattening the curve.

In a blog post, Wes Shelly, founder and CEO of Fallingwater property service, explains how his staff feel privileged to be able to continue to work during the pandemic. When a senior supervisor with the company heard a handyman on the radio offering free fix-it jobs that could help out health care workers that don’t have the time or capacity to keep up at home, the idea was brought to the Fallingwater team.

“[They] are eager to offer their time on Saturdays to cut a lawn, clean up a yard, weed out some garden beds, whatever we can do to give these frontline health care workers something positive to come to at the end of their shift,” reads Shelly’s post.

Shelly asks the public to visit fallingwaterlandscape.com to nominate a health care worker for free landscaping services.


