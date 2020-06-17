Crystal Irene Buchan will begin her one month suspension starting on Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria lawyer suspended for second time in 2020

Crystal Irene Buchan began her one month suspension Tuesday

A Victoria lawyer has been suspended for one month, starting on Tuesday – the day her last suspension ended.

Crystal Irene Buchan, in the course of representing her client in family proceedings in the Provincial Court of B.C., was found to have failed to sign and enter two court orders in a timely manner. She was also found to have failed to respond to numerous inquires about the status of the two orders with reasonable promptness.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court bans Victoria man from practising law

A hearing panel of the Law Society ordered the suspension after considering the “serious nature of the misconduct” and her professional record, which “shows a pattern of poor client service and failure to respond to communications.”

READ ALSO: Victoria immigration lawyer has rights revoked after lying to many clients

According to the Law Society, the panel found her conduct to be a “marked departure from the standard” the society expects of lawyers and that it constitutes professional misconduct.

Buchan also served a 45-day suspension from May 1 to June 15 for similar misconduct on a different matter.

 

Most Read