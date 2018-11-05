Victoria library workers vote to strike

Talks break off between CUPE 410 and Greater Victoria Labour Relations Association

CUPE 410 members who work for the Greater Victoria Public Library voted more than 85 per cent in favour of strike action during a balloted vote held Sunday. The vote comes on the heels of talks breaking off between the union and representatives of the Greater Victoria Public Library and Greater Victoria Labour Relations Association Saturday afternoon.

“After bargaining collaboratively for more than a year to make significant progress on key issues, the employer presented workers with a list of concession demands,” said Helen Hughes, CUPE 410 president in a news release.

“The employer refuses to move on its concession demands and refuses to answer key questions about sweeping changes proposed to scheduling and use of auxiliary workers.”

READ ALSO: CRD CUPE members vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The proposed concessions relate to the extent and nature of precarious work, the rules and wages related to scheduling during normal weekend days, and the use of student employees in place of existing, long-serving auxiliary staff.

“The employer proposes to save tens of thousands of dollars annually by replacing existing employees with more precarious staff who are paid less and have fewer workplace rights,” said Hughes. “While we remain committed to a negotiated resolution, we need the employers’ cooperation in producing a fair settlement at the bargaining table.”

As talks broke off Saturday, the employer reported that it would be applying to the BC Labour Relations Board to have a mediator appointed. The local’s bargaining committee remains hopeful that talks will revert to their previous positive tone, but are ready to take further action if needed.

“The last thing we want is to disrupt library users’ access to the services they count on,” said Hughes. “Know that we will be doing all we can to seek a negotiated resolution.”

CUPE 410 represents 240 workers at the Greater Victoria Public Library located at sites across the capital region.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Minister has already met with 22 bands in Trans Mountain consultation redo
Next story
Feds promise $165 million in compensation after shortchanging 270,000 veterans

Just Posted

Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

CRD bylaw officers estimate four-year-old male dog is Pit bull-Mastiff mixed breed

Mud slide hits Highway 14 near Port Renfrew

Eastbound lane closed until repairs made

New lead on missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff sparks dog search

A witness came forward this summer saying he saw her the morning of Nov. 29, 2012

Victoria library workers vote to strike

Talks break off between CUPE 410 and Greater Victoria Labour Relations Association

Former B.C. Hydro CEO earns half a million without working a single day

Jessica McDonald received $541,615 in compensation following firing

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

Bruce McArthur could stand trial as early as September 2019: judge

McArthur is accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Feds promise $165 million in compensation after shortchanging 270,000 veterans

Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan revealed the error and compensation package Monday

Minister has already met with 22 bands in Trans Mountain consultation redo

Redo follows August ruling in which court said original pipeline consultation wasn’t good enough

Trudeau to visit Vimy Ridge, Paris to mark WWI anniversary

Some 60,000 Canadians died, 172,000 injured during First World War between 1914 and 1918

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Most Read