Victoria mail carriers had 18 dog incidents in seven months

Victoria postal workers are asking residents to keep their dogs secure after more than a dozen dog-related incidents in the first half of 2020.

According to Canada Post, carriers in Victoria have experienced 18 dog incidents in Victoria so far this year. The nation-wide delivery service is asking the public not to allow dogs to approach employees.

“This makes it difficult to adhere to physical distancing when owners need to retrieve their dogs, and it increases the risk of dog bites,” Canada Post said in a statement. “A way to prevent your dog from approaching our employees is to keep them in another room for the time of the delivery.”

Delivery agents bring mail to millions of Canadian homes every day and roughly 41 per cent of those homes have dogs, Canada Post said. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and summer season, many people are now home to receive deliveries, increasing the risk of dog interactions.

“As much as we love our canine pets, they are protective of their home and their family, and it’s impossible for delivery agents to know how any dog will react when they approach your home to deliver the mail.”

