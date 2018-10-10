Victoria man among 3 in custody after police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

Vancouver police say one of their officers was taken to hospital with significant injuries after he was assaulted during a routine traffic stop in the downtown core Tuesday night. Three men, two men from West Vancouver and another from Victoria were arrested and taken into custody.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, police said that just after 10 p.m., two patrol officers saw a Dodge Durango drive through a restricted area of Granville Street.

They stopped the vehicle on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets. Police say three men inside, all in their early 20s, were confrontational and verbally abusive.

“The officers became concerned for their safety as the occupants refused to follow police direction and began reaching under the seat,” police said.

When one of the officers opened the passenger door, he was pulled into the vehicle and punched repeatedly in his head and face, according to police. The other officer rushed to help.

The three men then got out of the vehicle and continued to assault the officers, who had called for emergency back-up.

Before other officers arrived, police said, one man ran from the scene and was chased by an uninjured officer.

“The suspect ran through a red light at Robson Street and Seymour Street and was struck by a vehicle. He continued to run until he was arrested by the pursuing officer on Richards Street between Robson and Smithe,” police said.

Three men have since been arrested. The suspect who was struck was taken to hospital, but was later released. The injured officer is recovering at home.

“This sort of incident affects the entire policing community,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard. “We wish our officer a speedy recovery and will ensure the officer and his family have the support they need.”

Police recommended criminal charges to Crown counsel, including assault causing bodily harm, assault against a police officer, theft and obstruction. Other charges, related to alcohol and drugs seized from the vehicle, are also being considered.

