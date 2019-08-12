Victoria Police headquarters. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria man arrested after barricading himself inside someone else’s home

Crisis negotiators use portable public address system to communicate with the man into the early morning hours

A Victoria man is facing charges after barricading himself inside someone else’s home.

The Victoria Police Department was called to the 1100-block of Yates Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of an unknown man inside a suite in a multi-unit residential building.

According to police, the man, who was not known to the property owners, was allegedly causing extensive damage to the suite.

ALSO READ: Victoria Police Department spends $1.2 million annually on overtime costs

Officers, along with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, including crisis negotiators, responded to the scene.

The man refused to exit the suite and negotiators were required to use a portable public address system to communicate with the man, despite the late hour. According to VicPD, officers did work to minimize the disturbance to nearby residents.

Officers obtained a warrant and the man was eventually taken into custody several hours later.

No one was injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.

The man was held for telebail and faces charges including mischief.

