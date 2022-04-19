A man was arrested near the corner of Douglas and Courtney streets Thursday morning for assaulting the staff of a restaurant. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man was arrested near the corner of Douglas and Courtney streets Thursday morning for assaulting the staff of a restaurant. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria man arrested after restaurant broken into, staff assaulted

Suspect found by police after being removed from the restaurant by staff

A man who assaulted the staff of a downtown restaurant Tuesday morning (April 19) was arrested by Victoria police.

Around 8 a.m., VicPD patrol officers received reports of a man breaking into the kitchen of a restaurant in the 800-block of Douglas Street. He hit an employee with a metal bowl as they attempted to get him out of the restaurant, and was later arrested near the corner of Douglas and Courtney Streets.

The 29-year-old Victoria resident faces recommended charges of forcible entry, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief and assaulting a peace officer by spitting at him. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD searching for balcony bike thief

READ ALSO: VicPD seeks suspect after stolen SUV crashes head-on, driver flees

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

assaultVicPD

Previous story
Avian flu in North Okanagan creates large control zone
Next story
Saanich Gulf-Islands MP calls for seizure of property used by Harry and Meghan

Just Posted

Saanich Gulf-Islands MP Elizabeth May is repeating calls for the federal government to seize a North Saanich property linked to a Russian oligarch. The estate, located at the end of Towner Road, previously hosted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
Saanich Gulf-Islands MP calls for seizure of property used by Harry and Meghan

Map showing the proposed concept for the new Olympic View zoning. (Courtesy of City of Langford)
Make Olympic View bigger? Langford hosts public hearing Tuesday night

A man was arrested near the corner of Douglas and Courtney streets Thursday morning for assaulting the staff of a restaurant. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria man arrested after restaurant broken into, staff assaulted

Nearly 400 new childcare spaces were announced this week for Greater Victoria. (Unsplash)
Greater Victoria working parents can celebrate 395 new childcare spaces