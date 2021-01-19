Victoria man arrested after stealing water taxi, racing it up Gorge Waterway

One Victoria man is in custody and facing hefty fines following a late-night marine pursuit up the Gorge Waterway.

Victoria police officers were called to waters off the 400-block of Swift Street at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 19) morning for a report that a man had stolen a Harbour Ferry water taxi and was taking it up the Gorge Waterway.

As officers appeared at the scene, the water taxi changed directions, fleeing toward the Inner Harbour. With the help of the ferry maintenance supervisor, officers boarded their own boat and took off on a marine pursuit. After catching up with the water taxi thief, officers spoke with the man and were able to convince him to surrender.

Officers towed the stolen taxi to a dock in the 900-block of Wharf Street where they arrested the suspect. He was transported to cells and faces recommended charges of theft over $5,000.

