A man was arrested in a stolen vehicle on Friday night by Victoria Police patrol officers. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Victoria man arrested in stolen car with drugs and weapons, tied to break and enter

The man now faces multiple charge recommendations

A Victoria man has been connected to a break and enter earlier this month after being arrested in a stolen vehicle by the Victoria Police Department.

On Friday, Victoria Police patrol officers spotted a suspicious vehicle parked at a multi-unit short term rental building in the 100-block of Gorge Road East.

READ ALSO: Six boat wrecks wash up on Cadboro Bay beaches over the weekend

Officers queried the licence plates on the vehicle, which came back as stolen. As the officers were watching the vehicle, a man returned to it and he was taken into custody.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered weapons, drugs packaged for sale and stolen property including credit cards.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay driver hits cyclist, police consider blaming snow boot

The recovered items were able to be traced back to a break and enter and theft in the 400-block of Quebec Street on Jan. 11.

The suspect, who has past several convictions for property offences, now faces recommended charges for drug trafficking, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen credit cards, along with breaking and entering.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown Smithers
Next story
Decline of Canadian manufacturing hurts men, according to new study

Just Posted

Police ask public to avoid 1300-block of Hillside Avenue for ongoing incident

Traffic in the area will be affected

Tenant forced out of Wellburn’s building angry at “lack of human decency” from development companies

Meg Dunning lived in a suite above Wellburn’s Market for three years… Continue reading

Warm “blob” could be behind mass starvation of North Pacific seabirds: Study

Unprecedented death toll raises red flag for North American marine ecosystems

Some 500 people attend Sidney vigil for victims of Iran airplane crash

All 176 passengers, including 57 Canadians, died when Flight PS752 crashed

Saanich Police ask for help locating missing high-risk youth

Robyn Coker-Steel has not been in contact with anyone from her home since Dec. 27

VIDEO: Soldiers trade rifles for snow shovels to help dig out St. John’s

A state of emergency is set to extend into a fifth day

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ being used for Stephen King horror shoot

New web series based on King’s The Stand novel

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Vancouver Island Pride weekend returns to Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Building on the success of last year’s family-friendly pride festival on Vancouver… Continue reading

Scarlett Point lighthouse keeper wins a million bucks playing the lottery

“I usually just get a quick pick, so I didn’t expect to win a big prize”

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to refund B.C. buyer over puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

Most Read