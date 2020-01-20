Victoria man arrested in stolen car with drugs and weapons, tied to break and enter

A man was arrested in a stolen vehicle on Friday night by Victoria Police patrol officers. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

A Victoria man has been connected to a break and enter earlier this month after being arrested in a stolen vehicle by the Victoria Police Department.

On Friday, Victoria Police patrol officers spotted a suspicious vehicle parked at a multi-unit short term rental building in the 100-block of Gorge Road East.

Officers queried the licence plates on the vehicle, which came back as stolen. As the officers were watching the vehicle, a man returned to it and he was taken into custody.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered weapons, drugs packaged for sale and stolen property including credit cards.

The recovered items were able to be traced back to a break and enter and theft in the 400-block of Quebec Street on Jan. 11.

The suspect, who has past several convictions for property offences, now faces recommended charges for drug trafficking, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen credit cards, along with breaking and entering.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.



