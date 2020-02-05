The Victoria man at the centre of a police standoff on Begbie Street in September was sentenced in provincial court on Wednesday. (Black Press file photo)

Victoria man behind Begbie Street standoff sentenced to 10 months in jail

Matthew Neely, 28, pleaded guilty to multiple charges

A Victoria man was sentenced to 10 months in jail for charges related to an eight-hour standoff with police last year.

On Wednesday, Matthew Neely, 28, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police and stolen property totaling more than $5,000. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, fined $5,000 in restitution and prohibited from driving for three years.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after eight hour standoff on Begbie Street

Neely also pleaded guilty to six charges stemming from an incident Dec. 2 in which he fled from police. He was sentenced to 18 months for charges including theft of a motor vehicle, stolen property over $5,000, possession of a stolen credit card, possession of a controlled substance, willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and breach of undertaking.

Neely was taken into police custody on Sept. 4 after attempting to flee police in stolen vehicle, ramming several parked cars and barricading himself inside a residence on Begbie Street. A standoff lasting at least eight hours followed, with police and members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) attempting to communicate with Neely through a microphone.

READ ALSO: Victoria man with outstanding warrants flees police, arrested in Saanich

The Victoria man was let out on bail but failed to appear for a court date Dec.2. That night, Saanich police arrested him in the 3500-block of Shelbourne Street.

Neely is due back in court on two dates this month for a charge of fraud under $5,000 and breach of undertaking or recognizance.

