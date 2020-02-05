Victoria man behind Begbie Street standoff sentenced to 10 months in jail

The Victoria man at the centre of a police standoff on Begbie Street in September was sentenced in provincial court on Wednesday. (Black Press file photo)

A Victoria man was sentenced to 10 months in jail for charges related to an eight-hour standoff with police last year.

On Wednesday, Matthew Neely, 28, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police and stolen property totaling more than $5,000. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, fined $5,000 in restitution and prohibited from driving for three years.

Neely also pleaded guilty to six charges stemming from an incident Dec. 2 in which he fled from police. He was sentenced to 18 months for charges including theft of a motor vehicle, stolen property over $5,000, possession of a stolen credit card, possession of a controlled substance, willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and breach of undertaking.

Neely was taken into police custody on Sept. 4 after attempting to flee police in stolen vehicle, ramming several parked cars and barricading himself inside a residence on Begbie Street. A standoff lasting at least eight hours followed, with police and members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) attempting to communicate with Neely through a microphone.

The Victoria man was let out on bail but failed to appear for a court date Dec.2. That night, Saanich police arrested him in the 3500-block of Shelbourne Street.

Neely is due back in court on two dates this month for a charge of fraud under $5,000 and breach of undertaking or recognizance.

