Victoria man charged in stabbing death of Vancouver overdose prevention worker

Maximus Roland Hayes, 23, is facing one count of manslaughter in connection to the killing

A 23-year-old Victoria man has been charged in the stabbing death of an overdose prevention worker out front St. Paul’s Hospital.

Thomus Donaghy was stabbed while on a break while working at the overdose prevention site at the hospital on July 27. Police believe a fistfight broke out before Donaghy was stabbed. He was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

On Thursday (Aug. 13), Vancouver police say they arrested Maximus Roland Hayes in North Vancouver. Hayes has since been charged with one count of manslaughter.

He remains in custody.

ALSO READ: B.C. paramedics responded to a record-breaking 2,700 overdose calls in July

Donaghy, who was a peer support worker at the overdose prevention site, was well-known among drug users and advocates in downtown Vancouver.

His death marks the ninth homicide in the city this year.

