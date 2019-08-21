Brent Erskine is wanted for abducting his daughter, 4-year-old Samantha Wulandari. (File contributed/VicPD)

Victoria man charged with abducting autistic four-year-old daughter arrested, released on bail

Brent Erskine appeared in court in Victoria on Tuesday

A man charged with abducting his autistic four-year-old daughter and taking her to Indonesia was released on bail Tuesday.

Brent Leonard Erskine was arrested by Victoria police on Monday after returning to Canada. He appeared in the Provincial Court of British Columbia Tuesday afternoon where Judge Lisa Mrozinski set Erskine’s bail at $5,000.

Erskine is charged with one count of abduction in contravention of a custody order and one count of disobeying a court order.

RELATED: UPDATE: VicPD hunts for father accused of abducting four-year-old child

On Aug. 1, the Victoria Police Department held a press conference with Agustine Wulandari, the child’s mother, who pleaded for information from the public for information on Erskine’s whereabouts.

On June 30, Erskine allegedly took their daughter, Samantha, for vacation time based on an agreement with Wulandari. The couple is separated and Wulandari has sole custody of Samantha. Erskine was allowed a one-week vacation to Vancouver but after communications changed between the parents Wulandari became worried.

On July 8, the police were called and an investigation with the major crimes unit was launched. Investigators discovered Samantha was in Indonesia with her maternal grandparents and that Erskine was last known to be in Singapore to obtain a visa. Although she was with family, Wulandari was worried Erskine would return and retrieve Samantha from her parents.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted Saanich toddler located in Europe three years later

Crown counsel approved criminal charges against Erskine on July 24.

VicPD is working on getting Samantha home and noted more information will be released in the coming days.

Global Affairs Canada said they were aware of the case and that Canadian consular officials were in contact with the child’s family in Canada to provide consular assistance in an emailed statement, adding that consular officials in Jakarta, Indonesia were in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.

Erskine’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 4.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Agustina Wulandari wants her 4-year-old daughter Samantha back home. Samantha was taken to Indonesia without consent by her father, Brent Erskine. She is with her maternal grandparents in Indoneisa, but has autism and Wulandari is worried about her. Erskine is still unaccounted for, and there are worries he could return to Samantha to take her again. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Samantha Wulandari is four years old and has autism. She was abducted by her father, Brent Erskine to Indonesia after he said he was taking her to Vancouver on June 30. (File contributed/VicPD)

Previous story
Pile of wood mulch ‘spontaneously combusts’ at Vancouver Island industrial site

Just Posted

Saanich councillor slams McKenzie Interchange Project

Coun. Judy Brownoff said the project will only create more greenhouses gases and traffic

‘Listen to your body:’ Saanich woman fights to have breast implants removed

Woman struggles to find doctor to remove Allergan textured implants, recently linked to rare cancer

40 BC authors collaborate on new book celebrating the islands of the Salish Sea

Ivan Watson Special to the News Marion Cumming’s hilltop property near McNeil… Continue reading

Fairfield plan ‘counterintuitive’ to affordability aims, says working group member

Plan for Victoria neighbourhood heads to public hearing Sept. 12

Showers ahead in Wednesday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

VIDEO: Come along for the ride on Tour de Victoria

Reporter captures video footage of his Tour de Victoria ride

POLL: Should there be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers?

We’ve all heard them, and most likely cursed them under our breath.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vancouver Island rainbow crosswalk covered in mysterious black substance

Black substance spilled intentionally near Qualicum Beach school and difficult to remove

RCMP originally planned to arrest Meng Wanzhou on plane, defence lawyers say

The allegations have not been proven in court. Meng was arrested Dec. 1 at Vancouver airport at the behest of the U.S.

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Ethics commissioner ready to testify on Trudeau, SNC-Lavalin: NDP critic

A new poll suggests the report hasn’t so far hurt the Liberals’ chances of re-election this fall

Inflation hits Bank of Canada 2% target for second straight month

Prices showed strength in other areas, including an 18.9 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

Vancouver Island RCMP hunt for man after pair of indecent exposure incidents

Elderly Qualicum Beach woman grabbed by man who had been masturbating in the woods

Most Read