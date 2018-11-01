A Victoria man is disputing a ticket and a 24-hour driving suspension after he was pulled over and allegedly found in possession of cannabis. (iStock)

Victoria man disputes charges of allegedly driving while in possession of pot

The man has a medical marijuana licence and says he was not impaired while driving

A Victoria man is disputing a ticket and 24-hour driving prohibition he received from the Victoria Police Department for possession of cannabis while driving.

On Oct. 26 the man, who remains unnamed but is represented by Leamon Roudette Law Group, says he was pulled over by the Victoria Police in a regular road block and had his license revoked for 24 hours, as well as given a $230 ticket for the alleged presence of cannabis residue on his dashboard. The man disputes the presence of this residue, and is adamant that he had not consumed marijuana that day and was not impaired.

The man also holds a medical marijuana licence, and says he uses it to treat a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Police talk rules on cannabis in the car

Law firm partner Sarah Leamon said the provincial cannabis act is so new that there’s not enough clarity as to how it functions.

“The client will dispute the ticket, and it will be the first time it will be tested,” Leamon said. “He’s very upset, he was not impaired, he has all medical documents that he can use marijuana at any given time, but maintains he was not using it when he was using a motor vehicle. He feels he was being unfairly punished as a medical marijuana user.”

ALSO READ: 14% of people admit to driving after smoking pot

The $230 ticket was administered under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act (CCLA) which states that an “adult must not operate a vehicle, whether or not the vehicle is in motion, while A) the adult has personal possession of cannabis or B) there is cannabis in the vehicle.”

There are several exceptions to this, including if the cannabis is from a federal producer and still in its original , unopened packaging or if the product is not readily accessible to the driver or passengers in the vehicle.

ALSO READ: New pot, impaired driving penalties could bar newcomers from Canada

The man will dispute this ticket and receive a court hearing in Victoria in the near future.

However, he will have to take a whole different set of steps to dispute the 24-hour prohibition, which falls under the Motor Vehicle Act. This situation does not offer a local appeal process when in conjunction with drugs– though it does with alcohol. Instead, he will have to take the dispute for a judicial review to the BC Supreme court.

“It’s a rather costly and time-consuming process, but our client feels this was issued to him unfairly,” Leamon said. “He wants to fight it and understand the implications for himself and other cannabis users across the future.”

Victoria Police would not comment on the specific case because it is before the courts, but VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford said people aren’t given 24-hour prohibitions simply based on the presence of alcohol or drugs in the vehicle.

“People are issued a 24-hr suspension when they fail the SFST [standard field sobriety testing],” Rutherford said. “If somebody drives impaired after smoking cannabis, then gets stopped by an officer, they could face a 24-hour suspension after the trained officer completes their testing.”

These tests would be the same for drugs or alcohol, and include walking a straight line and coordination tests.

Rutherford added that anyone who receives a suspension has a right to dispute it within one week.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria
Next story
‘We play for them:’ Bronco to return to ice for his first game since bus crash

Just Posted

Victoria man disputes charges of allegedly driving while in possession of pot

The man has a medical marijuana licence and says he was not impaired while driving

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Prescribed burn blamed for smoky skies in Greater Victoria

Smoke from Sooke and Shirley descended on the region Halloween night

Voting referendum not simple choice: expert

Two-part ballot confuses many

Patrons report waiting over 40-minutes at Greater Victoria McDonald’s restaurant

Longer waiting times after the installation of the new McDelivery system

VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes around the province

BC Conservatives want in on electoral reform debate

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon says all parties should be included, not just NDP, Liberals

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Ruptured Enbridge natural gas pipeline is back in action

Pipeline is operating at 80 per cent capacity

Environment Canada forecasts deluge for Lower Mainland, snow for northwestern B.C.

On the south coast, Environment Canada is forecasting 60 to 80 millimetres of precipitation.

Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Robert Gregory Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court to face charges he killed 11 people.

Federal health minister responds to dying woman’s pleas to change law

Audrey Parker, who is terminally ill, says she will be ending her life sooner than she would like because Canada’s assisted dying law is too restrictive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Churchill as town celebrates rail line repairs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a northern Manitoba community to celebrate repairs to its rail line.

‘We play for them:’ Bronco to return to ice for his first game since bus crash

One of the Humboldt Broncos in a bus crash last April will be back on the ice with his team for the first time this weekend.

Most Read