Victoria man faces assault charge after late-night Colwood fight

West Shore RCMP responds to a report of a man with a knife

A Victoria man is facing assault charges after an altercation at a Colwood home.

On Friday (Aug. 20), West Shore RCMP responded at approximately 11:20 p.m. to a report of “an ex-boyfriend in the house with a knife,” media spokesperson Const. Meighan Massey said. The caller further clarified the man was her friend’s ex-boyfriend and said he was angry and waving a knife around while yelling at his ex-girlfriend.

The occupants were able to get the man out of the home on Pickford Avenue but a physical altercation occurred between the man and another man. RCMP noted no one was stabbed or cut in the altercation.

The man left the area before police arrived but a name was provided to officers.

A 26-year-old Victoria resident was later located and arrested for assault. He was released with a future court date.

