A Victoria man is facing recommended charges after brandishing a rifle in a parking lot in the 1900-block of Douglas Street. (VicPD)

Victoria man facing charges after brandishing rifle resembling AK-47

Suspect was arrested without incident

A Victoria man is facing recommended charges after pointing an ‘AK-47’-like rifle at another person in a parking lot.

Victoria police officers were called to a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 1900-block of Douglas Street just after midnight on Tuesday. When officers arrived they located the victim, who described the rifle that was pointed at them as resembling an “AK-47.”

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP responds after reports of man masturbating on bus

The victim reported the suspect has brandished the rifle in the building parking lot and had threatened him. The victim was not physically injured.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Incident near Mount Douglas Park ‘strictly medical,’ Saanich police say

Officers determined the rifle was a replica M4 carbine. The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to cells.

VicPD is recommending charges including assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 13

Just Posted

Victoria man facing charges after brandishing rifle resembling AK-47

Suspect was arrested without incident

Residents welcomed to The Summit in Victoria’s Quadra Village

Modern 320-bed facility designed for people with complex care needs including dementia

Victoria considers extending free transit passes for youth

Motion for extension of funding comes to council July 16

West Shore RCMP responds after reports of man masturbating on bus

52-year-old man charged with committing an indecent act in a public place

Saanich makes ALC appeal for Prospect Lake Elementary parking, portables

Council votes in favour of seeking non-farm use designation

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Beloved Island woman dies at 106

Dorothy Adair adored by the many people she met in Chemainus in two short years

Man arrested for allegedly pushing unsuspecting seniors, jumping on cars at Parksville mall

Cops arrest man after ‘aggressive incident’ at Wembley Mall in Parksville

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

Most Read