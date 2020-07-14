Victoria man facing charges after brandishing rifle resembling AK-47

A Victoria man is facing recommended charges after pointing an ‘AK-47’-like rifle at another person in a parking lot.
Victoria police officers were called to a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 1900-block of Douglas Street just after midnight on Tuesday. When officers arrived they located the victim, who described the rifle that was pointed at them as resembling an “AK-47.”
The victim reported the suspect has brandished the rifle in the building parking lot and had threatened him. The victim was not physically injured.
Officers determined the rifle was a replica M4 carbine. The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to cells.
VicPD is recommending charges including assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
