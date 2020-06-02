Victoria man identified as victim in Thunder Bay murder

An Ontario man has been arrested in a homicide investigation into the death of a Victoria man at a Thunder Bay hotel. (Google Maps)

Police identified a Victoria man as the homicide victim discovered in an Ontario hotel.

On Monday, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) confirmed Paul Vivier, 29, was discovered at the Midtown Inn on May 30 around 10:20 p.m. Police arrived, located Vivier and had him transported by paramedics to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old Thunder Bay man known to Vivier has been charged with second-degree murder in his death. The TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit arrested and charged Dennis Terry Bernard on May 31.

Police continue to investigate circumstances around Vivier’s death.

