Victoria man in custody after downtown stabbing

Officers arrested suspect without incident, hours after afternoon stabbing

A Victoria man is in police custody after a downtown stabbing Saturday afternoon left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to reports of a man stabbed at the intersection of Johnson and Quadra streets just after 4:30 p.m., June 24. One man was treated by BC Emergency Health Services paramedics and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Patrol and Community Services Division officers were on scene.

Four hours later, Patrol officers were called to the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street where a man matching the suspect’s description had been located. The man was found to be in possession of a knife, and taken into custody without further incident.

The file remains under investigation.

If you have information about the incident and have not yet spoken to police, VicPD encourages you to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or to report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

editor@vicnews.com

