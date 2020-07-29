Victoria man in custody after multiple theft calls on the West Shore

One resident reported the suspect trying to steal her patio furniture, minutes later another reported a stolen bike

One man is in custody after West Shore RCMP received multiple calls about attempted thefts within minutes of each other.

On July 28 at approximately 11:30 p.m., a homeowner called police about a man she witnessed attempting to steal patio furniture off her front porch near the 600-block of Goldstream Avenue in Langford. The homeowner was able to scare away the suspect and provided a detailed description to police.

READ ALSO: Man in custody after allegedly brandishing knife, attempting to rob passerby on downtown Victoria street

Minutes later, the detachment received another theft report from a homeowner in the 600-block of Fairway Avenue, which is only a few blocks away from the first incident. This time the suspect was attempting to steal a bicycle.

READ ALSO: Mill Hill brush fire officially out

West Shore RCMP was able to locate the suspect quickly and arrest him. He was identified as a 22-year-old man from Victoria. When the man was arrested, he was searched and police found two pieces of stolen identification. The ID belonged to a View Royal resident who had reported it stolen from a vehicle earlier that day.

The 22-year-old remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. According to police, he is facing multiple charges including theft, possession of stolen property and breaching court conditions. Police determined he was also breaching a court-ordered curfew at the time of his arrest.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP