Victoria police officers and paramedics surround a man likely to face charges relating to a disturbance in Floyd’s Diner and the later assault of a man outside the Ministry of Health building at Blanshard Street and Pandora Avenue on Wednesday morning. Ragnar Haagen/BLACK PRESS

Victoria man in custody after multiple unprovoked assaults downtown

One man taken to hospital with broken nose, hand injury

A man is in custody after an unprovoked attack on another man outside the Ministry of Health building on Blanshard Street, Wednesday.

Victoria police responded to a disturbance call at Floyd’s Diner on Yates Street just before 11 a.m. to reports of a man throwing items around and assaulting patrons.

“Once we got there, he had already fled the scene, ran westbound on Yates and … proceeded to take off all his clothes,” said Const. Sean Cowperthwaite.

Once outside the Ministry of Health, the suspect then assaulted the man who is believed to have a broken nose, a tooth knocked out and a hand injury.

“The man obviously [had] either some drug or mental health issues, has been taken to the hospital to be examined to make sure he’s fit,” Cowperthwaite said.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but charges against the suspect are likely, Cowperthwaite said.

In total, five victims were assaulted.

– With files from Ragnar Haagen

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

