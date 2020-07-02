Victoria man in custody after shooting in 100-block of Gorge Road East

One man has been arrested after a shooting in the 100-block of Gorge Road East on Tuesday evening.

Victoria police were called to a multi-unit residential temporary housing building just after 8:20 p.m. for a report that a man had fired a handgun at another person.

The suspect then entered a suite in the building. The incident was captured on video and police were able to contain the suite where the suspect was occupying. The rest of the building’s residents were evacuated.

Three people eventually exited the suite and were taken into custody without incident.

The final occupant to exit the suite was identified as the shooter. He was taken into custody and transported to cells.

The victim in the shooting was not physically injured.

Officers searched the suite and found a compressed-air powered handgun.

The man now faces recommended charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and discharge of an air gun with intent.

