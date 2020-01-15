Highway 1 nearby View Royal and Colwood exit after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Victoria man offers rides to essential service workers after region hit with snow

Brian White driving people from across the region to work

While many are struggling to make it to work or are finding alternate methods to do so after the region was hit with another dump of snow overnight, a Victoria man is offering rides to essential service workers in his pickup truck.

Brian White has kept busy during the snowstorm, picking people up from different Greater Victoria locations and getting them to work or home.

“My mom has been a nurse since I was very young and I know how important nursing and hospitals are when the weather isn’t good,” White said. “I know it’s hard for people to make it to work and we need those people to be at hospitals so I’m just trying to help fill that need.”

READ ALSO: CRD cancels recycling collection throughout Greater Victoria

White, who drives a four-wheel-drive GMC truck was not in the same vehicle last year. During the snowstorm of February 2019, White was driving a two-wheel-drive truck and got stuck five times in one day.

“When I got my new truck I realized my life was going to be much easier in the snow,” White said. “And I also understand how difficult it is to drive if you don’t have four-wheel-drive.”

Posting his offer for free rides on various buy-and-sell Facebook pages, White said he has been overwhelmed with responses from people – many who just want to thank him for his help rather than ask for a ride. Since he is on vacation at the moment, he said he is available to drive people to work until the Jan. 23.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Greater Victoria hit by third round of snowfall overnight

The Vancouver Island Toyota 4×4 Club is also offering to help Island Health employees make it to work. In a Facebook post, Island health said the club provided dozens of rides to work for people from Campbell River to Victoria last year. The club has members as far north as Port Hardy.

Those requiring a ride can contact White at 250-893-2065.

Island Health staff who require a ride from the Vancouver Island Toyota 4×4 Club can request to join a Facebook group and post their ride request in the group.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Many Victoria businesses remain closed due to snow
Next story
Snowstorm 2020: Some flights cancelled out of YYJ

Just Posted

Many Victoria businesses remain closed due to snow

A list of what’s open following the winter snow storm

Reports of jackknifed semi truck stalling Malahat traffic

Southbound lanes before Goldstream Park reportedly closed

Victoria man offers rides to essential service workers after region hit with snow

Brian White driving people from across the region to work

Most BC Ferries sailings cancelled beginning Wednesday afternoon

Adverse weather causes BC Ferries to cancel sailings

Germany victorious as Greater Victoria loses bid to host 2022 Invictus Games

Victoria Military Sports Society expresses disappointment, but also congratulates Duesseldorf

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

Most Read