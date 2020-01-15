Victoria man offers rides to essential service workers after region hit with snow

While many are struggling to make it to work or are finding alternate methods to do so after the region was hit with another dump of snow overnight, a Victoria man is offering rides to essential service workers in his pickup truck.

Brian White has kept busy during the snowstorm, picking people up from different Greater Victoria locations and getting them to work or home.

“My mom has been a nurse since I was very young and I know how important nursing and hospitals are when the weather isn’t good,” White said. “I know it’s hard for people to make it to work and we need those people to be at hospitals so I’m just trying to help fill that need.”

White, who drives a four-wheel-drive GMC truck was not in the same vehicle last year. During the snowstorm of February 2019, White was driving a two-wheel-drive truck and got stuck five times in one day.

“When I got my new truck I realized my life was going to be much easier in the snow,” White said. “And I also understand how difficult it is to drive if you don’t have four-wheel-drive.”

Posting his offer for free rides on various buy-and-sell Facebook pages, White said he has been overwhelmed with responses from people – many who just want to thank him for his help rather than ask for a ride. Since he is on vacation at the moment, he said he is available to drive people to work until the Jan. 23.

The Vancouver Island Toyota 4×4 Club is also offering to help Island Health employees make it to work. In a Facebook post, Island health said the club provided dozens of rides to work for people from Campbell River to Victoria last year. The club has members as far north as Port Hardy.

Those requiring a ride can contact White at 250-893-2065.

Island Health staff who require a ride from the Vancouver Island Toyota 4×4 Club can request to join a Facebook group and post their ride request in the group.

