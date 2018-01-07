Raphaël Bussières, originally from Quebec, had been living on the West Coast for three years when he died as a result of an unprovoked attack on a sidewalk in downtown Victoria, Nov. 26, 2016. Facebook photo

Victoria man sentenced to seven years in stabbing of 20-year-old Quebec man

Justin Carte, 28, pled guilty in the Nov. 2016 death of Raphaël Bussières

A Victoria man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he pled guilty to one count of manslaughter in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Raphaël Bussières.

Just after midnight on Nov. 26, 2016, Justin Carte, who was high on drugs, ran into Bussières on Douglas St. The two men, unknown to each other, started rapping on the sidewalk and when Bussières and his friend turned to cross the street to McDonald’s, Carte followed.

After Carte put his hands on Bussières’ shoulders and the Quebec man asked him to stop, Carte stabbed him in the neck, severing his carotid artery before immediately fleeing the scene. He was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. at a downtown restaurant a few blocks away.

Bussières died in hospital, two days later.

At the time of the attack, Carte, who has struggled with a decade-long drug addiction, had only been released from jail two days earlier on Nov. 24, expressing a desire to seek treatment. The 28-year-old has a criminal record with 39 prior convictions, including 10 convictions for offences of a violent nature.

On Dec. 28, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joyce DeWitt-Van Oosten sentenced Carte to seven and a half years, less the 19 months already served awaiting trial.

In a victim impact statement presented in court, Bussières parents – who travelled from Quebec to deliver the statement in person – said Raphaël’s “tragic and senseless death at only 20 years of age has left a gaping hole in their lives.”

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Just Posted

Public funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry to be held Jan.12

The service will begin at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria

Victoria tenants seek renter protections, compensation after ongoing construction to James Bay apartments

Residents exhausted by noise after years of renovations

Victoria man sentenced to seven years in stabbing of 20-year-old Quebec man

Justin Carte, 28, pled guilty in the Nov. 2016 death of Raphaël Bussières

Former Victoria nurse suspended for privacy breach

Jennifer Goodman was terminated by Island Health for accessing records of patients not in her care

#Grateful4Saanich on display at Cedar Hill art gallery

Showing features 17 boards signed at 32 events

Cookie creations raise more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Boa Constructors take people’s choice in Gingerbread Showcase

Flu outbreak at care facilities on Vancouver Island

Island Health asks those who are ill to not visit hospitals, residential care or assisted living facilities

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Most Read