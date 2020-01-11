A Victoria man was taken into custody and transported to hospital after barricading himself in a Vic West apartment building on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria man taken to hospital after barricading himself in Vic West apartment building

Peaceful resolution a collective effort by VicPD, Saanich police, many others

A man was taken into police custody Friday night after barricading himself in a Vic West apartment building for more than five hours.

The Victoria and Saanich police departments joined forces on Jan. 10 to resolve an incident in Vic West involving a “man in crisis.”

VicPD patrol officers were called in around 6 p.m. to assist the Saanich Police Department in a search for the man. Officers located him in a residential building in the 00-block of Saghalie Road.

Residents were quickly evacuated because police said the man had made “concerning statements” and that his actions posed a threat to himself and to the other residents and officers.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Police incident in Vic West building ‘resolved peacefully’

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, Crisis Negotiators, the Victoria Fire Department, Fortis BC, E-COmm dispatchers, BC Emergency Health Services paramedics and the apartment building’s managers assisted police in reducing risk and resolving the incident peacefully.

Just after 11 p.m., VicPD tweeted that the man had been taken into police custody and would be transported to hospital for assessment. Residents were allowed to return to the building shortly after.

The man was uninjured but police said he remains in hospital and the investigation is ongoing. Charges have not been laid.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Adverse weather brings ferry cancellations between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay
Next story
Canadian medical students call for better education on health and climate change

Just Posted

Victoria man taken to hospital after barricading himself in Vic West apartment building

Peaceful resolution a collective effort by VicPD, Saanich police, many others

Adverse weather brings ferry cancellations between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings cancelled

Saanich resident pushes for colourful road murals, cites traffic-calming benefits

Road murals are the ‘nexus of placemaking and road safety,’ says the resident

Victoria gaming studio helps bring FUBAR back to life with new mobile game

The Canadian cult classic follows the adventures of Terry and Deaner

Spa re-opens at Westin Bear Mountain resort amidst renovations and re-branding

Staff aiming for grand re-opening on Feb. 14

Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane by mistake, killing 176 aboard

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressed his ‘deep sympathy’ to victims and their families

Canadian medical students call for better education on health and climate change

‘We need an educational blitz that addresses medical and health practitioners at all levels’

VIDEO: B.C. man faces legal problems for bringing underweight bear to wildlife sanctuary

Transporting the animal is a violation of the BC Wildlife Act, Conservation says

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

PM meets families of Iran plane crash victims, as number of Canadians killed revised to 57

Foreign Affairs minister says 57 is the latest number after documents were checked

Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case faces sex assault charges in Ontario

Steven Bacon, 59, has a court appearance scheduled in March in Thunder Bay

Hereditary chiefs ask BC RCMP not to act with force against gas pipeline opponents

Solidarity rally for Wet’suwet’en took place on Jan. 10 in Smithers

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Most Read