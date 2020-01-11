Victoria man taken to hospital after barricading himself in Vic West apartment building

A Victoria man was taken into custody and transported to hospital after barricading himself in a Vic West apartment building on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man was taken into police custody Friday night after barricading himself in a Vic West apartment building for more than five hours.

The Victoria and Saanich police departments joined forces on Jan. 10 to resolve an incident in Vic West involving a “man in crisis.”

VicPD patrol officers were called in around 6 p.m. to assist the Saanich Police Department in a search for the man. Officers located him in a residential building in the 00-block of Saghalie Road.

Residents were quickly evacuated because police said the man had made “concerning statements” and that his actions posed a threat to himself and to the other residents and officers.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, Crisis Negotiators, the Victoria Fire Department, Fortis BC, E-COmm dispatchers, BC Emergency Health Services paramedics and the apartment building’s managers assisted police in reducing risk and resolving the incident peacefully.

Just after 11 p.m., VicPD tweeted that the man had been taken into police custody and would be transported to hospital for assessment. Residents were allowed to return to the building shortly after.

The man was uninjured but police said he remains in hospital and the investigation is ongoing. Charges have not been laid.

