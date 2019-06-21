VicPD service dog Uno was attacked by two suspects when police tried to apprehend them in 2016. His attacker was one of the first in Victoria to be convicted for the attack under the Justice for Animals in Service Act. (Submitted/VicPD)

Victoria man who attacked police dog sentenced to two years in jail

Police dog Uno recovered from his injuries and later returned to work

One of the first people to be convicted of attacking a police dog in Victoria has been sentenced to two years in jail and three years probation for those and other charges.

Monte Edward Darcy Tucker was convicted in October of 2018 but wasn’t sentenced until May 2019 in the Supreme Court of B.C.

On July 6, 2016, an officer stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Kingston and Menzie streets and spotted drugs on the driver’s lap. Tucker, who was known to the officer, was identified as the driver.

READ ALSO: Sentencing delayed for man who attacked VicPD dog

Tucker exited the vehicle and was about to be taken into custody when he assaulted the officer, got back in his car and began to drive away. Partially dragging the officer behind the car, the officer was able to free himself and place a call for backup.

Patrol and K9 officers arrived on scene and began searching for the suspect, eventually locating him with a companion in the 400-block of Quebec Street.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island police dog retires from RCMP

Subsequently, the pair began to fight with police, resulting in Uno, the police service dog, being released to assist with the arrest. Both suspects attacked Uno, striking him several times in the head and face.

Uno later recovered from his injuries and returned to work.

Tucker was charged and convicted of five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one count of resisting a peace officer and one count of willfully maiming a law enforcement animal.


