Victoria man wins $2.5 million lottery prize

Victoria man Glen Fraser was browsing through his emails when he noticed something unusual.

“I got an email from PlayNow.com saying I’d won a prize; I just assumed it was another free play,” said Fraser in a release, referring to the BC Lottery Corporation website.“I turned white, I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t speak…I finally mumbled the news to my wife and we both started crying, then screaming!”

Fraser had just won $2.5 million.

Now, he and his family are planning on more camping and travelling, as well as an extravagant birthday celebration somewhere warm. Fraser also plans on retiring about a decade earlier than expected.

“I always think of playing the lottery as something fun,” he said. “I never expected a big win!”

