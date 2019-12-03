Victoria man with outstanding warrants flees police, arrested in Saanich

Saanich and Victoria police joined forces to arrest a man wanted by the VicPD on Monday evening.

There were several outstanding warrants for the arrest of Matthew Neely – known to police for having violent tendencies – after he failed to appear in court in Victoria on Dec. 2.

Later that night, he was arrested by Saanich police in the 3500-block of Shelbourne Street.

Just before 11 p.m., Saanich police were called to investigate a vehicle parked in the area as it was believed to have been stolen from Esquimalt earlier in the evening. When officers arrived, a group of men were spotted nearby and police went over to speak with them. During the conversation, more officers from both Saanich and Victoria arrived and recognized Neely.

Neely ran from the police but he was quickly caught and arrested by Saanich officers. Later, he was transported to the Victoria Police Department and held for court Tuesday.

Const. Markus Anastasiades emphasized the importance of speed and teamwork in this incident and noted that Neely’s arrest means an offender that posed a threat to the public is off the street.

Charges are still being considered for the stolen car.

