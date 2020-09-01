Victoria man’s $100,000 scratch win means a gift for mom

The BCLC lottery prize will also enhance existing bike shop

A Victoria man plans to sweeten some rides – and his mom – after winning $100,000 on a lottery scratch ticket.

Robert Stagg grabbed the winning Did I Win? ticket at the 7-Eleven in the 4000-block of Quadra Street.

“My first thought was pure disbelief. It only really kicked in about three days ago,” he said in a news release from the BC Lottery Corporation.

Stagg says he will use the BCLC prize to enhance his bike shop so he can weld, paint and order more bike parts. He also plans to gift some to his mom.

“My dream if I ever won was to find some land with a house and shop on it so I could work on my bikes,” he said.

READ ALSO: Victoria man buys milk, winning lotto ticket

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Inner Harbour statue vandalized with red paint
Next story
Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Just Posted

Police seek vandals behind broken windows at Victoria elementary school

15 windows broken in three weeks, police say

Victoria man’s $100,000 scratch win means a gift for mom

The BCLC lottery prize will also enhance existing bike shop

Victoria police called for man ripping branches off tree, threatening people with them

Suspect faces recommended charges including five counts of mischief

Colwood reopens Ocean Boulevard to vehicle traffic next week

Colwood council voted to reopen the road during Monday’s council meeting

Metchosin’s family-owned Glenrosa Farm Restaurant to close indefinitely

Last brunch to be served on Sunday, Sept. 13

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Canada has secured contracts for four potential vaccines

Most Read