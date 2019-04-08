Victoria medical building to be demolished for seniors care facility

A digital rendering shows what a new complex will look like at 1900 Richmond Rd. The building will operate as a residential area for seniors with memory issues, but take over the space occupied by the Jubilee Medical Clinic (City of Victoria)

The long-standing medical office building at 1900-1912 Richmond Rd. will soon be demolished to make way for a senior’s care home for people with memory problems.

The property currently houses a four-storey building that includes the Jubilee Medical Clinic, which hosts six general practitioners, and a local pharmacy.

The proposed site, Maison Victoria Seniors, is put forward by Milliken Development and designed by NORR Architects. It would be a five-storey building consisting of 137 assisted living units for seniors with memory problems from disorders such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

ALSO READ: Downtown Victoria medical clinic faces closure because of doctor shortage

In a report to Victoria City Council, NORR architect Craig Abercrombie said discussions with the Victoria Hospitals Foundation found a great need for memory care facilities.

“When the hospital needs to discharge a patient with cognitive impairment, and they are no longer safe at home, the hospital staff doesn’t have an acceptable seniors’ community to refer them to,” Abercrombie wrote. “The Foundation, and we, see the proposed seniors’ community as helping to alleviate that need. We see providing care for local seniors, who are often in crisis, as a significant benefit for North Jubilee.”

ALSO READ: ‘Yes. I live with dementia’ aims to improve Alzheimer understanding

The family practice currently at the site does not have an alternative location at this moment. Physicians were unable to comment at the time of publication.

The development will be presented to the Victoria committee of the whole on Thursday, April 11. If passed by council, it will then be brought forward for a public hearing.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook