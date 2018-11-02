Gabriel Pollard,16, died after a transportation lift used by the Disabled Sailing Association of Victoria broke, dropping him to the ground and into the water. His mother, Carrie Pollard, is now taking his death to the BC Supreme Court. (Submitted/GoFundMe)

Victoria mother whose son died in sailing accident goes to court

Teen Gabriel Pollard died after his transportation sling malfunctioned

The mother of a 16-year-old who died after his transportation lift failed is taking his case to the BC Supreme Court.

Carrie Pollard was present when her son, Gabriel Pollard, was getting ready to sail with the Disabled Sailing Association of British Columbia (DSA) while at Munroe Head at a dock shared with the Canadian Forces Sailing Association at 1001 Maple Bank Road on June 21.

Gabriel had muscular dystrophy which left him wheelchair-bound, and relied on a lift and sling to transport him in and out of the sailboat.

READ MORE: Investigation continues into death of teen Victoria sailor in dockside accident

While being transported onto the vessel, the sling failed and Gabriel was dropped onto the sailboat and into the water.

According to court documents, “Gabriel succumbed to his injuries from being dropped from the Lift and/or Sling and from being in the water for some time.”

Court documents also indicate that Gabriel was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Pollard is filing a civil claim against the DSA, the Victoria Integration Society, Recreation Integration Victoria, the Canadian Forces Sailing Association, the Department of National Defence, the Attorney General of Canada, and two unknown employees or volunteers present at the time, identified simply as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2.

ALSO READ: B.C. woman with physical disability shocked after being refused straw

Collectively, the defendants are accused of 33 points of failure, including a failure to provide a proper and safe lift and sling, failure to properly inspect the sling and failure to take “prompt and appropriate action” to rescue Gabriel when the sling failed.

Pollard claims watching her son get injured, and later succumbing to these injuries, has caused her shock, pain and suffering, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, nightmares, wage loss, as well as loss of care and companionship, amongst other complaints.

Pollard did not wish to put forward a comment about her decision to go to court, and her legal representative Christopher Considine said he couldn’t comment on the open case, other than it was “a very sad matter.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
B.C. paramedic aims to save lives with multi-language translation book
Next story
Victoria shipyard one of three in Canada to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

Just Posted

Victoria mother whose son died in sailing accident goes to court

Teen Gabriel Pollard died after his transportation sling malfunctioned

Victoria shipyard one of three in Canada to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

Funds are to maintain Canada’s 12 Halifax-class frigates

Return to Regina Park: Members of tent city met by concerned neighbours

Homeless activists take shelter at Regina Park for first time since remediation

Douglas Street 24-hour transit and bike priority lanes open Nov.5

Vehicles caught travelling in priority lanes face $109 fine

October property sales pop in Greater Victoria

The VREB noticed an increase in sales from last month, which may surprise some people as the yearly trend continues to fall

Speeding cars and near-misses have George Jay parents calling for change

A car going 10 or 20 km/h over can mean difference between life and death if pedestrian struck

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Sidney Concert Band salutes veterans on Nov. 4

Mary Winspear Centre concert honours 96-year old veteran

Vikes’ Mollenhauer named national Player of the Year

Mollenhauer, Vikes chasing 12th national title

B.C. paramedic aims to save lives with multi-language translation book

James Shearer has launched the Emergency Medical Translator – which he calls one of the first tools designed specifically for emergency environments

X gender identity now recognized on B.C. ID’s

Government-issued identification now offer male, female and X under gender field

Investigation into northern B.C. bus crash underway but all injured released

RCMP blame weather and slippery road conditions as possible factors in a bus crash north of Prince George, B.C., that sent 18 people to hospital.

No changes planned to assisted-death law, Ottawa says after dying woman’s plea

A non-profit group that advocates for the rights of dying Canadians says a Nova Scotia woman has “changed the national conversation” about medically assisted deaths in Canada

Most Read