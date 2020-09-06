Victoria muralist goes big with gallery exhibition

Luke Ramsey’s Family Vacation, part of his Real Cloud exhibition, is on display at Madrona Gallery, Sept. 12 to 26. (Luke Ramsey Image)

Local muralist and former City of Victoria artist in residence Luke Ramsey will host his latest show at Madrona Gallery in September.

The show is called Real Cloud and it’s Ramsey’s second exhibition featuring paintings as well as Ramsey’s highly intricate and dense sketches. Real Cloud runs Sept. 12 to 26.

Madrona has represented Ramsey since he emerged in 2012 and has a very longstanding relationship with him. Back then Ramsey’s work was predominantly drawings, recalls gallery owner Michael Warren.

“We started showing his work through an exhibition called Compatibles, in 2012, then Offlines, and then in 2017 Ramsey had his first showing of paintings called Out In It,” Warren said.

It’s a major showing of Ramsey’s work with 16 paintings and six drawings in the show.

“The premise stems from considering dependencies on the digital cloud – uploading data, messages, photos and art, while considering that real clouds don’t store large amounts of data in the same way,” Ramsey said. “A real cloud may store a moment of visual data, but clouds change and evolve and don’t need servers.”

Ramsey is known for his recent murals such as the Parade of Play on the Oak Bay Public Works building (overlooking the Jack Wallace Memorial Track), Hollywood Park and Vic West (which were collaborations with Andrew Dick).

A Visit With The Grandparents, a 48×48 oil on canvas, is part of Mary Ann Laing’s From The Heart show at West End Gallery, Sept. 12 to 24. (Mary Ann Laing Image)

“The sketches and now the paintings are really intriguing work, and it’s been really exciting to see him evolve as an artist,” Warren said.

“His tight drawings are highly intricate and really diverse in terms of texture and marking.

“It’s a joy to see him bring in the esthetics from large and public projects into the work he’s able to present in a gallery.”

Madrona Gallery (606 View St.) will hold a small opening with Ramsey in attendance based on what space they have, Saturday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. Attendees can expect to wait in line.

West End Gallery, at the corner of Broad and View streets, is hosting Mary Ann Laing’s From My Heart to Yours from Sept. 12 to 24. The Victoria-based Laing has been painting for over 30 years and is inspired by the landscapes around Vancouver Island. Her colourful and playful renditions of beloved places bring joy to the viewer, said Amy Boyle of West End Gallery.

“Using oils, her colour palette is a rich combination of complementary blues and oranges with the ever-present lush greens associated with the West Coast landscape,” Boyle said. “With each painting, she tells a story and Mary Ann is able to bring the viewer on a visual journey where you can bring your own experience and layer it with hers.”

The newest collection is inspired by memories of places Laing visited with her husband and children over the past decades, she said.

Lorna Dockstader’s Chesterman Beach, on a 24- by 36-inch acrylic on canvas is available at The Avenue gallery in Oak Bay. (Lorna Dockstader Image)

“I hope to draw people into the world of peace and joy I recall as we explored these various spots on Vancouver Island. My works are not to copy the physical, but to communicate the spirit of those glorious moments that remain in my heart for the rest of time.”

This month the Avenue Gallery in Oak Bay is featuring Lorna Dockstader, Eunmi Conacher and the jewelry of Angela and Ryan Rosenberg, known as A&R Jewellery.

Dockstader has been painting for over 20 years and was elected a senior member of the Federation of Canadian Artists in 2002. She believes that subtracting non-essentials, as well as the use of elegant colours and neutrals, achieves her desired result. Conacher studied in Korea, Australia, and Japan.

Since immigrating to Canada over 20 years ago, she’s has lived in Whistler, Nanaimo, and now calls Sooke home, drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of Vancouver Island. She is an associate member of the Federation of Canadian Artists. The Rosenbergs have been creating jewelry together since 2007 and reside in Creston where their silversmithing studio was born in their hillside house.

