Victoria named most romantic city by Amazon Canada

B.C. declared most romantic province, home to eight of the top 20 cities

With no shortage of breathtaking views, private hideaways and world renowned wine made locally, it’s no surprise British Columbia has been voted the most romantic province, and Victoria, Canada’s most romantic city.

For the sixth year in a row, Victoria has been named the Queen of Hearts by Amazon Canada, ruling in three top categories. The results come from data compiled in cities with more than 80,000 residents and looks at sales of romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products.

It seems when speaking the language of love, Canadians are into Pretty Woman starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, Hold Me Tight: Seven Conversations for a Lifetime of Love by Sue Johnson and 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts by Gary Chapman.

A total of eight B.C. cities made the top 20 in this year’s list, making the province a budding romantic hot spot.And it seems there are big hearts in the West where Cupid’s arrow flies wildly in nine of the top 10 cities.

What could be more romantic than sitting in front of a roaring fire, watching the snow fall with your sweetie? Not much, according to Canadians, as Whitehorse took the number three spot, the first time a Canadian territory has made the list.

Now, to book that romantic weekend away.

