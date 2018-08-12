The city of Victoria was voted as one of the Friendliest cities in the world by Conde Nast Traveler. File photo

Victoria named one of the friendliest cities in the world

Conde Nast Traveler put Victoria on the top 10 list for this first time

Victoria has been named one of the friendliest cities in the world by Conde Nast Traveler, a prolific luxury and lifestyle magazine owned by the same publication that creates Vogue, Teen Vogue, Allure, The New Yorker and Vanity Fair.

The list looks at where visitors feel welcome, asking questions like “Did an outgoing local show you the way?” and “Was the city easy to navigate?”

Ireland reigned in three of the 10 spots, while Mexico gathered two. The only city to make the top 10 list in Canada was Victoria, which Conde Nast Traveler described as “a stately city with a mild climate, manicured gardens and world-class museums.” The article continues to say that readers spoke positively of the city’s cleanliness and polite residents.

“To be named as one of the friendliest cities in the world by an influential travel publication Like Conde Nast Traveler is truly an honour” said Paul Nursey, president and CEO of Tourism Victoria in a statement.“Residents of Greater Victoria should be proud visitors to our region view us as hospitable hosts, making an effort to create a warm and welcoming environment for people from all over the world.”

Victoria made the top 10 list, which also includes Chiang Mai (Thailand), Dublin (Ireland), Adelaide (Australia), Puebla (Mexico), Galway (Ireland), Queenstown (New Zealand), Cork (Ireland), Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), and San Miguel de Allende (Mexico).

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Water main work on Island Highway this week
Next story
Teenage shooting victim attends sold-out Danforth benefit concert

Just Posted

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Victoria named one of the friendliest cities in the world

Conde Nast Traveler put Victoria on the top 10 list for this first time

Indigenous athlete goes the distance in turning his life around

Road to completing triathlon began by giving up drinking and smoking and losing over 100 pounds

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at Victoria City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

Crowd flocked to Victoria City Hall to see Macdonald statue removed

People debated race and politics while Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from City Hall steps

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

5 things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Check out dragon Boats, artists, football and more

Teenage shooting victim attends sold-out Danforth benefit concert

Samantha Price was eating ice cream with 18-year-old Reese Fallon when a gunman opened fire

Canada crushes Sweden to win Hlinka Gretzky Cup under-18 tournament

Russia defeated the U.S. 5-4 in the bronze-medal match

Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane

Man did loops with plane he stole from Sea-Tac International Airport before crashing it

Body washed ashore on Comox Valley beach Saturday

A woman’s body has washed ashore Saturday afternoon in the Little River… Continue reading

LOCAL FLAVOUR: Bringing nature’s bounty to the roadside

By Linda Geggie For the Saanich News Over the years we have… Continue reading

Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Thompson Nicola and Okanagan highways to see hail, thunder and lightning, Environment Canada says

How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

Most Read