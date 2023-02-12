Victoria firefighters rescue a man from the balcony of a multi-storey apartment building during a fire on April 28, 2022. Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria team was a finalist for three Canadian Online Publishing Awards, including a gold for best daily news coverage and a silver for photojournalism. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Victoria News honoured at Canadian Online Publishing Awards

Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria team gets gold for daily news coverage

Victoria News and Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria team were honoured Thursday evening at the 2022 Canadian Online Publishing Awards.

This year’s crop of finalists included 72 publications across Canada in four categories – media, academic, business and consumer.

Under the media category, Victoria News took home gold for Best Daily News Coverage, silver for Best Photojournalism and was a finalist for Best Community News Website.

This is the third year in a row the Greater Victoria team has been honoured at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards. Last year, the Goldstream Gazette won silver for Best Local Community News with its special series on truth and reconciliation and in 2020, Victoria News was a finalist for Best Investigative Article or Series for its in-depth look at mental health systems in Greater Victoria.

ALSO READ: National awards shine spotlight on Greater Victoria journalists

 

Victoria firefighters rescue a man from the balcony of a multi-storey apartment building during a fire on April 28, 2022. Black Press Media's Greater Victoria team was a finalist for three Canadian Online Publishing Awards, including a gold for best daily news coverage and a silver for photojournalism. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pop-up banner image