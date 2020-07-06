A Victoria police officer was injured while arresting a robbery suspect. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria officer injured arresting robbery suspect

Woman faces charges including robbery with a weapon, assaulting a police officer

One woman was arrested after a Victoria police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a robbery investigation.

Members of the Victoria Police Department were called to a business in the 900-block of Douglas Street shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 5 for a report of a robbery. The suspect allegedly stole a number of items from the store and threatened to harm staff with a weapon.

The suspect had already left the scene when officers arrived.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and approximately one hour after the robbery, arrested the suspect in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

During the arrest, the woman assaulted an officer, according to a statement from VicPD. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was able to finish the remainder of the shift.

The woman was taken into custody and was held for morning court. She faces recommended charges of robbery with a weapon, assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer.

VicPD

